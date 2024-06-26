Community Bank of Raymore Has $2.38 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,425 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 1.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

General Electric stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.07. 758,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,342,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.48 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.89 and its 200-day moving average is $150.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

