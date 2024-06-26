Community Bank of Raymore Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 39,714 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after buying an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $42,761,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 89,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,599. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

