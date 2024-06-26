Community Bank of Raymore Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,072 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 2.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,129,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after buying an additional 751,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

NYSE USB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.56. 2,130,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340,310. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

