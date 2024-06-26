Community Bank of Raymore Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,240 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises 3.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

