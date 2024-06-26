Community Bank of Raymore Has $719,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Community Bank of Raymore cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Corteva were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 233,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

