Community Bank of Raymore Has $915,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

DUK traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average is $97.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

