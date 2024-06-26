Community Bank of Raymore Increases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $61,698,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after buying an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,444.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,128,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,924,000 after acquiring an additional 960,997 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. 238,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,513. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.