Community Bank of Raymore Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 537.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,923 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 275,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,910. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

