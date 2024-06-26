Community Bank of Raymore Lowers Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,520 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,574,000 after buying an additional 2,476,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $36,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,977,000 after buying an additional 678,905 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,375,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,746,000 after buying an additional 502,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,928,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 381,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLE. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 162,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,312. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

