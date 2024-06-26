Community Bank of Raymore Reduces Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the period. Agree Realty accounts for 1.8% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned about 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADC traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. 44,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

