Community Bank of Raymore Reduces Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,451 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for 7.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.69. 801,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,356,689. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

