Community Bank of Raymore Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,210,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $448.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.39.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

