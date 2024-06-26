Community Bank of Raymore Sells 12,719 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Evergy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $52.41. 137,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

