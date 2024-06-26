Community Bank of Raymore Sells 13,110 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Community Bank of Raymore cut its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,655,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,423 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 1,801,858 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 90.9% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 1,637,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 125.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after buying an additional 1,257,921 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,295,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

