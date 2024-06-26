Community Bank of Raymore Sells 18,115 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,916,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,538,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after buying an additional 1,489,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,384,000 after buying an additional 1,414,952 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBD. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. 2,007,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,863,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

