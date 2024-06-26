Community Bank of Raymore Sells 3,750 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 6.9% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. HSBC increased their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $324.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

