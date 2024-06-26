Community Bank of Raymore Sells 4,080 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.77. 2,113,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,364,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.55. The company has a market capitalization of $185.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

