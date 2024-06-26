Community Bank of Raymore Sells 5,160 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ONL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. 59,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.08%.

About Orion Office REIT

(Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.