Community Bank of Raymore Sells 55,705 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,705 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 4.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.