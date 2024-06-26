Community Bank of Raymore Sells 6,535 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Ryder System accounts for approximately 2.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.09% of Ryder System worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $86,647,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,024,000 after acquiring an additional 170,650 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60,551 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE R traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average is $116.78. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.46 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.98%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,523,943.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,140.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.86.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

