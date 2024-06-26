Community Bank of Raymore Sells 672 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Community Bank of Raymore cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 247,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $786,000. Divergent Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 225,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after buying an additional 102,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $557,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. 970,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

