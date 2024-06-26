Community Bank of Raymore Takes $429,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,420 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.17. 389,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,630. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

