Comparing 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) & Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ)

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) and Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for 1847 and Intelligent Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelligent Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.3% of 1847 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of 1847 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 1847 and Intelligent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 -58.78% -1,352.73% -89.94% Intelligent Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1847 and Intelligent Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 $68.68 million 0.03 -$30.00 million N/A N/A Intelligent Group $20.54 million 0.65 $520,000.00 N/A N/A

Intelligent Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1847.

Summary

Intelligent Group beats 1847 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Intelligent Group

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures. It provides training to its clients on public relations tactics and practices. It serves listing applicants and listed companies, as well as private companies, investors, and international investment banks. Intelligent Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

