Comparing Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Toro and Tsakos Energy Navigation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.77%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Toro.

This table compares Toro and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $78.47 million 0.95 $140.64 million $2.78 1.42 Tsakos Energy Navigation $889.57 million 0.99 $300.18 million $4.93 6.04

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tsakos Energy Navigation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 259.21% 50.68% 27.87% Tsakos Energy Navigation 21.41% 16.78% 8.04%

Risk & Volatility

Toro has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Toro on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

