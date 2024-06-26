Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Rohan Sivaram Sells 858 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $22,960.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 578,263 shares in the company, valued at $15,474,317.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, May 20th, Rohan Sivaram sold 21,045 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $672,598.20.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,132,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,169 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

