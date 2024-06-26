ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.07. 958,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,665,934. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.57. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

