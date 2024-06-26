Contrasting Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) & TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Chord Energy has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TotalEnergies pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chord Energy pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TotalEnergies pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89 TotalEnergies 0 6 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chord Energy and TotalEnergies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Chord Energy presently has a consensus target price of $204.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.80%. TotalEnergies has a consensus target price of $70.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Chord Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than TotalEnergies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chord Energy and TotalEnergies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $3.90 billion 1.81 $1.02 billion $21.31 7.92 TotalEnergies $218.95 billion 0.73 $21.38 billion $8.86 7.65

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Chord Energy. TotalEnergies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chord Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chord Energy and TotalEnergies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 22.67% 16.57% 12.03% TotalEnergies 9.52% 18.30% 7.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chord Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chord Energy beats TotalEnergies on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities. The company was formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Chord Energy Corporation in July 2022. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities. The Integrated Power segment includes generation, storage, electricity trading, and B2B-B2C distribution of gas and electricity. The Refining & Chemicals segment consists of refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes oil supply, trading, and marine shipping activities. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

