Contrasting Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuwellis and Vivani Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $8.86 million 0.44 -$20.21 million ($8.30) -0.03 Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$25.65 million ($0.50) -2.56

Profitability

Nuwellis has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Nuwellis and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -202.97% -316.90% -166.33% Vivani Medical N/A -93.91% -47.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nuwellis and Vivani Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vivani Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nuwellis has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats Nuwellis on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis



Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama. Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Vivani Medical



Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

