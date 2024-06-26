Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. 7,762,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 6,087,751 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $122,000.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

