Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CRBG opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

