Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$6.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 target price on Crew Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

CR stock opened at C$4.29 on Friday. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$674.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). Crew Energy had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of C$84.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.3776042 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,649 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$84,797.00. 7.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

