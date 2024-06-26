Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $669,900.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider James Hassard sold 15,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $669,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,706.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.