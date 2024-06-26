Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 650,944 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 290,086 shares.The stock last traded at $35.93 and had previously closed at $35.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRTO. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,623 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,760.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $36,884.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,760.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $194,841.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,672 shares of company stock worth $1,561,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Criteo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Criteo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Criteo by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

