Critical Comparison: Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) & Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) and Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Fair Isaac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Dazed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 29.99% -62.28% 27.53% Dazed N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 1 2 6 0 2.56 Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fair Isaac and Dazed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus price target of $1,274.33, indicating a potential downside of 12.55%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than Dazed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fair Isaac and Dazed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.51 billion 23.79 $429.38 million $19.05 76.50 Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Dazed.

Volatility & Risk

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dazed has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Dazed on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

About Dazed

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

