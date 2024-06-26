Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,501 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

