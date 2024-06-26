Crown Crafts (CRWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 28th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

