Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 220.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TPL opened at $750.22 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $428.33 and a 52 week high of $799.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.