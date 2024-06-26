CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,605,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $262.75 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.92 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -410.55 and a beta of 1.08.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.