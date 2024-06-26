CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $262.75 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.92 and a 1 year high of $283.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

