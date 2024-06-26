Cyndi Dianna Laval Sells 225,000 Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total value of C$1,725,075.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNT. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.10.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

