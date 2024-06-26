Daren Thayne Sells 7,095 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $48,600.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 406,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,641.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daren Thayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Daren Thayne sold 22,500 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $203,400.00.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of Domo stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.33. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital cut Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 43.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 984,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 299,747 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,581,000 after buying an additional 190,496 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 37.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167,937 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

