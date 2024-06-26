Darren John Hall Acquires 25,000 Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Stock

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00.
Calibre Mining Stock Performance
TSE CXB opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.67. Calibre Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.34.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). Calibre Mining had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of C$177.80 million for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Calibre Mining
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
