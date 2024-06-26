Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $369.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

