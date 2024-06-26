Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.95.

DFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DFY

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$43.80 on Wednesday. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.46.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.