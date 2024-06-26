Dennis Cho Sells 234 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $11,561.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Dennis Cho sold 95 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $4,848.80.

On Thursday, June 6th, Dennis Cho sold 276 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $14,167.08.

TWST stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 778,944 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,881,000 after buying an additional 427,274 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $11,956,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $10,766,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWST shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

