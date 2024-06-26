Dennis Cho Sells 234 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $11,561.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 14th, Dennis Cho sold 95 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $4,848.80.
- On Thursday, June 6th, Dennis Cho sold 276 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $14,167.08.
Twist Bioscience Stock Down 2.9 %
TWST stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.78.
Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 778,944 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,881,000 after buying an additional 427,274 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $11,956,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $10,766,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on TWST shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TWST
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.