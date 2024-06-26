Dennis M. Fenton Sells 1,950 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $45,181.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $45,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $651.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.33. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

