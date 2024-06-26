DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 465459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XRAY

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.