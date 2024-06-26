Derek Harmer Sells 5,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.83. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $842.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 974.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 883,688 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 222,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after buying an additional 210,862 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 27,218 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Stories

