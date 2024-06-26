Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target to GBX 145

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 145 ($1.84) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s previous close.

Mitie Group Stock Down 2.2 %

LON:MTO opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.48) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,662.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.60. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.94 ($1.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mitie Group news, insider Chet Patel acquired 28,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £32,810.34 ($41,621.64). In other news, insider Chet Patel bought 28,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £32,810.34 ($41,621.64). Also, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 349,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.48), for a total value of £408,506.67 ($518,212.19). Insiders acquired 38,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,256 in the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

