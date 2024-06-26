Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,400 ($30.45) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JMAT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.83) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.29).

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,595 ($20.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,703.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,737.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,695.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.32).

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,547 ($19.62) per share, with a total value of £371.28 ($470.99). In related news, insider Liam Condon acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,871 ($23.73) per share, with a total value of £336.78 ($427.22). Also, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,547 ($19.62) per share, with a total value of £371.28 ($470.99). In the last three months, insiders bought 66 shares of company stock valued at $113,214. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

